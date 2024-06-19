iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,868 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,684,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IVW stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,349. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $93.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.