iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Position Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,291,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,731 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,129,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,407,000 after acquiring an additional 160,092 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,456,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,759,000 after acquiring an additional 363,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYW stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,696. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.42.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

