iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Down 4.5%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 149,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 342,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.