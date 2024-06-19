Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 735,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.47. 674,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,584. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $81.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

