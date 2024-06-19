Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 76968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Japan Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$17.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About Japan Gold

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

