Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.
Read Our Latest Analysis on JSPR
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance
Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
Featured Stories
