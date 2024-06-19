Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,800 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 651,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jasper Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JSPR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 494,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jasper Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.