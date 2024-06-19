Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.65. 6,156,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

