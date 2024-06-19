Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $2,793,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.3% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,156,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,944,967. The firm has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.49. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

