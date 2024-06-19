JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.69 and last traded at $87.69. Approximately 2,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 32,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.84.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day moving average is $86.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

