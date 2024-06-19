JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Trading Up 0.6%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.33 and last traded at $60.33. 1,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 51,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.95.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $461.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,677,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3,618.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

