JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $36.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.