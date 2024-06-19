JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s 5th Largest Position

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.2% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Etfidea LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.83 and a 200-day moving average of $184.02. The company has a market capitalization of $565.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

