JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.55 and last traded at $43.73. 4,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 195.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 44,410 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 79,671.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

