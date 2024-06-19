JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) is RVW Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 1.78% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $39,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,412,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,526,000 after buying an additional 108,549 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,564,000 after buying an additional 2,043,520 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JQUA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,070. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.