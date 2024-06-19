Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 21,620 Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.27. 1,350,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,296. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

