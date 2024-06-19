Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,755,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 343,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,496. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

