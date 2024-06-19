Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $298,000 in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.4% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 41,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,039. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.38 and a beta of 1.00. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

