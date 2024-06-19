Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $144.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

