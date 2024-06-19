Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 953 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises approximately 0.7% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

NYSE ONTO traded up $6.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.35. 730,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,042. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.76. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $238.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

