Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $280,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after buying an additional 88,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,999,000 after buying an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $14.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,573.40. The company had a trading volume of 250,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,584.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,605.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

