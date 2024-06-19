Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,720,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $16,924,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 32.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,867,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

NYSE:MC traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.58 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.