Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Down 0.9%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.60 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.35). Approximately 1,015,010 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,125,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.36).

Several analysts recently issued reports on JUST shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 160 ($2.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.18.

In other Just Group news, insider David Richardson sold 599,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30), for a total transaction of £611,851.08 ($777,447.37). 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

