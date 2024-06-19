jvl associates llc Invests $222,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

jvl associates llc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $6,812,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $4,264,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

