jvl associates llc Purchases 362 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

jvl associates llc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 7.4% of jvl associates llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 918.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $1,950,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

QQQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.21. 24,438,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,171,930. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $432.20.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.