Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,939,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 2,673,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

About Kelt Exploration

Shares of KELTF opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.