Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,939,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 2,673,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 147.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Stock Performance
About Kelt Exploration
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kelt Exploration
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.