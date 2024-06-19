Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Short Interest Down 8.6% in May

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,080,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 47,130,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. 8,880,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,798,178. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.