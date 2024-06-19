Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 187,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 298,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 176,293 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

