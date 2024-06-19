Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Shares of KRG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.63%.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
