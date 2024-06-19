KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.48. 5,160,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,487. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $217,004,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

