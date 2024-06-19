Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,090,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 36,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kohl’s by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

