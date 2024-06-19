Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.69.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 9.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $17.84.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.87 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -51.85%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

