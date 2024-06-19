Kroger (KR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KR stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43.
In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
