La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $553.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:LZB opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
