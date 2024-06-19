La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $553.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.25.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

About La-Z-Boy

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

