La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $553.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 19.4 %

Shares of LZB stock opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

Insider Activity

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

