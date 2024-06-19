Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.89. 35,675,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,026,710. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.