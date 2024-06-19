Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.27 Million in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of EWW traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $56.79. 3,018,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,726. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

