Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,271 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,453,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after buying an additional 129,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after buying an additional 105,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,208,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

