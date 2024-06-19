Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 153.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

EXR traded up $4.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.28. 1,500,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,165. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.83. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

