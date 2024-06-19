Lam Group Inc. Acquires 955 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Lam Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $28.41. 483,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

