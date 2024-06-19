Lam Group Inc. Has $7.47 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lam Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 6.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $167.86. 528,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

