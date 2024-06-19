Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

LARK opened at $19.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Landmark Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.