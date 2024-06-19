Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.45

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.28. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 411 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Lavoro Stock Down 7.0 %
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
