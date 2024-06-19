Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $5.45

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $5.28. Lavoro shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 411 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lavoro from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $615.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

