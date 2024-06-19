Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of LEE traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.89.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.55 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lee Enterprises will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lee Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises

In other news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 726,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,940 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lee Enterprises by 94.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 149,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

