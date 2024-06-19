Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 300 to GBX 275. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Legal & General Group traded as low as GBX 2.27 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 228.30 ($2.90), with a volume of 55357871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226.80 ($2.88).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 289 ($3.67) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 336 ($4.27) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 287.80 ($3.66).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,026 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,431.62 ($3,089.73). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Jeff Davies sold 220,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.09), for a total value of £536,801.58 ($682,085.87). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.01) per share, with a total value of £2,431.62 ($3,089.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,919 shares of company stock worth $2,732,050. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm has a market cap of £13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,252.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,372.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 245.93.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

