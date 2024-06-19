Leibman Financial Services Inc. Buys 980 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.11.

Albemarle Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,526,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $98.70 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.04.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

