Leibman Financial Services Inc. Has $2.75 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up about 2.1% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.67. 667,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,367. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average of $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 474.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

