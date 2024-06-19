Leibman Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 3.0% of Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,368. The company has a market capitalization of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

