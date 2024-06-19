Leibman Financial Services Inc. Invests $219,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Leibman Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 422,670 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,229.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 251,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 246,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,417,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000.

FEZ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.39. 1,625,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

