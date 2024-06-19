Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Critical Contrast

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lion Electric and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29 VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lion Electric currently has a consensus price target of $1.74, indicating a potential upside of 70.34%. VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 148.72%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -43.21% -18.99% -8.81% VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Electric and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lion Electric and VinFast Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $253.50 million 0.91 -$103.77 million ($0.49) -2.08 VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.78

Lion Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

