LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.15 target price on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 3.5 %

LiqTech International stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.04. LiqTech International has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 48.20% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

