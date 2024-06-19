Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,919,170 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 873.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919,170 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Citigroup worth $135,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,827 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,768,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 49.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,885,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after purchasing an additional 959,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,768,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.